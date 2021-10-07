Power Tends to Corrupt and Absolute Power….Well, You Know.

China itself destroyed its huge fleet, and in 1430 it burned the records of the seafaring expeditions of Zheng He, Admiral of the Fleet. Within the next 60 years, the government destroyed the entire fleet and entered a period of isolation and poverty. At roughly the same time, Europe’s merchant class was ascending as shown by Ferdinand’s and Isabella’s financing Columbus voyage in 1492. By the way. Columbus’ Santa Maria was only 63 feet long, while some of Zheng He’s ships were close to 400 feet long.