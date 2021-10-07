CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exasperated Psaki tells far-right reporter “there’s no reason to yell” about Hunter Biden

By Print
citywatchla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerald Robinson of Newsmax – who wouldn’t stop shouting questions at Psaki last week after the press briefing was over – asked Psaki about President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden has been at the center of rightwing conspiracy theories for over a year since Donald Trump accused him...

citywatchla.com

Comments / 29

Norm Arcand
1d ago

writer of the article is a graduate of the Paris school of economics? same as Bernie Sanders school of advanced capitalism....Says no evidence Hunter took investment from Chinese, Waste of Out Time!

Reply
5
U.P.M.
1d ago

That's the typical actions that Republicans do when they receive a answer they don't want to accept or hear!! They get angry, upset, violent and narcissistic. I believe you tell them the truth and they'll still try and prove you wrong, that's why they hate fact checking. But yeah, that's nothing new......

Reply(8)
9
Biden is senile
3d ago

Far right ? Labeling reporters is effective tool for dictators ( rules for radicals) . The new China White House

Reply
16
