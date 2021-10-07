CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how one college system kept Covid-19 cases down as they surged throughout the state

Cover picture for the articleStudents began flocking back to the six campuses of the University of Maine this fall hoping for a more normal college experience, one without shutdowns or Zoom classes. As those tens of thousands of students returned to residence halls and full classrooms, university leaders hoped the measures they put in place would keep Covid-19 cases down and avoid widespread cases that shut down many campuses nationwide last spring.

Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland Receives National Endowment for the Humanities Grant

Long-term sustainable programming and community engagement tied to the Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland gained more momentum this fall thanks to monetary support from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Earlier this week, NEH announced more than $87 million in American Rescue Plan funding to nearly 300 cultural and educational institutions to […] The post St. Mary’s College of Maryland Receives National Endowment for the Humanities Grant appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
(LIST) Top 10 School Districts In North Carolina For 2022

I’m not a parent yet but I can imagine that one of the most stressful things for parents is choosing a school district. When I was younger I remember specifically my parents moving houses so that I could be in a better school district for when I started high school. To help parents out, Niche.com compiled a list of the best school districts in each state for 2022 by analyzing student and parent reviews as well as data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Clark Atlanta University Among Three Institutions Awarded $1.5 M for Cyber Security Program

Clark Atlanta University (CAU), Augusta University, and Mississippi State University consortium has been awarded $1.5 million from the Griffiss Institute, a nonprofit talent and technology accelerator for the U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense. The award will fund the establishment of a virtual institute in the southeastern United States with the VICEROY program (Virtual Institute for Cyber and Electromagnetic […]
