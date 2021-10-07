CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghosts of the Royals’ Past: Ranking Former Royals in the Playoffs

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time of the year again. Playoff baseball is in the air, which means it’s time to look at which former Kansas City Royals made the playoffs and wonder what could’ve been if these players still played for the team. There are currently ten former Royals players in the postseason, and I’ll be grading every single one of them on a scale of 1-10 to determine how badly the Royals are missing the current iteration of these players.

Perez claims home run lead as Royals rally past Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers.
Royals Review

Royals Review Roundtable: Review of the 2021 Royals

The season is over, how did the Royals do? We gathered writers and friends of the site to discuss the 2021 Royals season and look ahead to the off-season. What was the most positive thing about the 2021 Royals season?. Hokius: Depending on your perspective there are a handful of...
Royals Review

Old friend alert: Former Royals in the 2021 post-season

For the sixth consecutive post-season the Royals will be sitting at home, but some old friends will get some playoff thrills this fall. This series is already over with Boston moving on and the four-game set didn’t have any former Royals on the active rosters. Brett Phillips had a nice season for the Rays with 13 home runs, a 101 OPS+ and 2.1 rWAR, but was curiously left off the post-season roster. But he was still there supporting his teammates.
Here’s how the Kansas City Royals ranked in 2021 MLB stadium attendance

The Kansas City Royals once again ranked near the bottom of Major League Baseball this season for home attendance. The Royals finished 21st in attendance among MLB’s 30 franchises, and the club’s attendance was down significantly from prior years. They weren’t alone in that regard. More than 45 million baseball...
