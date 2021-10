Celebration of life services for 88-year-old Margie Louise Hulen Lasek of Washington, formerly of Ainsworth will be at 10:30a.m. Tuesday, October 5th at the Ainsworth Community Church. Calling hours will begin at 1p.m. Monday, October 4th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Monday evening. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the Ainsworth Community Church, Ainsworth Opera House or the American Home Finding Association in Ottumwa.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO