CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Helena-Area Fishing Report

By Troy Humphrey, Chris Hurley / Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks
Billings Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanyon Ferry: Walleye action picked up this past weekend with the best results being while slowly trolling bottom bouncers, Lindy or Slow Death rigs along the west shore from Hole-in-the-wall to Pond 4 in 15 to 25 feet of water. A few perch are being caught along with the walleye....

billingsgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Independent Record

Mountain lion sighting reported to Helena police

Helena police received a call at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday of a person seeing a mountain lion in the area of Bull Run Drive and Gold Rush Avenue in the South Hills area of the city. Officers responded to the area and have been actively searching. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has been notified.
HELENA, MT
kiow.com

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Fall Fishing Begins

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
HOBBIES
lakepowelllife.com

Wayne’s latest Lake Powell Fishing Report

Water temperature is gradually dropping toward the mid 60’s, which is the best time to fish both in the Fall and the Spring. Warm water fish prefer the mid 60s as their most active time to feed and spawn. There is no spawning in the Fall but the best time to catch a bunch of fish this year will be the last two weeks of October.
HOBBIES
kiwaradio.com

Weekly Northwest Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pond 4#The Bureau Of Reclamation#Kokanee Salmon
Johnson City Press

The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 13: TopWater Fishin'

The Weekly Fishin' Report will highlight tips, news, and stories each week to help you do the one thing all fishermen seek to do - catch more fish. Join us each week as we talk to local fishing legends to see what they're doing to improve their game. Our host,...
HOBBIES
Oroville Mercury-Register

North state fishing report for week of Oct. 1

SACRAMENTO RIVER, Red Bluff to Colusa: Salmon numbers high, many of the boats with limits. Salmon starting to show in Colusa area of the river. The water levels at the Colusa Bridge had been rising all week but have dropped back down to 4685 cfs. SACRAMENTO RIVER, Verona to Colusa:...
HOBBIES
myrtlebeachonline.com

Grand Strand Fishing Report: Autumn is here, best fishing is yet to come

Look For: Red drum, flounder, black drum, spotted seatrout, bluefish, sheepshead, Spanish mackerel. Comments: Ah, October! The air and water temperatures are trending down, the creeks are filled with mullet and menhaden, yellow butterflies are in the air and fantastic fall fishing is on the horizon. But it’s not quite here yet. “It’s been kind of tough,” said Capt. Dan Connolly of O-Fish-Al Expeditions in Murrells Inlet. “I’ve been catching some reds here and there and some small flounder while fishing for reds. It’s been very spotty.” Connolly notes most of the red drum have measured over South Carolina’s 15-23 inch slot limit or right at the upper end of the slot. He has used live and cut finger mullet to catch the reds. Ronald “Catfish” Stalvey of Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle in Conway has personally found a very good bite of black drum in Murrells Inlet and Winyah Bay simply using cut shrimp on a Carolina rig. On the north end, Capt. Chris Ossman of Fine Catch Charters says the annual autumn event of bull red drum moving into the inlets and bays on a spawning mission is underway. The fish, most measuring 35-40 inches, have made a showing at the Little River jetties. “(Oct. 22) must have been the first time they showed up,” said Ossman. “It was on fire, one after another. They were hitting anything, live mullet, cut mullet, cut pogey, live pogey.” Now, Ossman says, boats are lined up on both sides of the jetties targeting the bull reds on nice weather days, which have been prevalent of late. Anglers should remember these fish comprise the spawning stock of red drum with the future of the species hanging in the balance. It is imperative to carefully revive and release each fish to give it the optimum chance to survive. Ossman has also caught reds within the slot and some over in the creeks of the Little River area, with small “peanut” pogeys working best for bait. Ossman has caught spotted seatrout on shell bottoms especially near oyster banks with drop-offs. Live shrimp are a prime bait for trout, but the estuaries are full of bait stealers such as pinfish and croakers. Capt. Mike McDonald of Gul-R-Boy Guide Service in Georgetown noted the cold front that moved through a week ago had a big impact on the water temperature. “It went from 84 to 77 degrees in about five days,” said McDonald. On Tuesday in Winyah Bay, McDonald’s crew produced six bull reds or, as he calls them, channel bass measuring from 38-44 inches. Last Saturday McDonald produced 13 trout with four keepers on a variety of plastic grubs. “It was no special color, we’d switch until we’d catch a few,” said McDonald. Tarpon are still active in the bay, as McDonald observed on Tuesday. “Tarpon had mullet schooled up and were busting on them,” said McDonald.
CONWAY, SC
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Halloween came early

Pictured here is Gary Rich with a 350-pound swordfish that we caught earlier this week aboard our charter boat “Lisa B.” The meat is from a pumpkin sword, which as you can see from the picture is bright orange. Only about five percent of the fish we catch have orange...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
thenorthwindonline.com

Plentiful fishing opportunities surround Marquette area

Fishing is a familiar activity for students attending Northern Michigan University, and the Marquette area offers opportunities in magnitude with lakes and rivers all around. With locations ranging from deep in the woods to right off the side of the road, students won’t have a hard time finding their new spot.
MARQUETTE, MI
Columbian

Columbia River and tributaries fishing report, Oct. 5

Fishing reports for waters in southwest Washington, including the Columbia River and tributaries as reported to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for Oct. 5. Always check the WDFW website at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing for the latest fishing rules and regulations as seasons can change or close quickly if necessary. Columbia...
VANCOUVER, WA
floridasportsman.com

Fishing report, first week of October, Flamingo

We spent the first six days of October down at Flamingo with two sets of anglers - and the fishing there was very good... This time of year there are lots and lots of baitfish schools up and down the Gulf coast of the Everglades from Cape Sable up to Lostman's River (and probably everywhere else from Naples to Key Largo...). Pilchards (scaled sardines), herring, bay anchovies (glass minnows as big as they get, around four inches...) but little in the way of mullet (guess they're partying somewhere else...). As you can guess every fish is on the feed and just about every day it was tarpon, snook, redfish, speckled trout, and even the first of the spanish mackeral, along with the usual resident small goliath grouper under fifty pounds.... Along the way more than a few sharks joined the party - we caught and released lemons, bulls, and one blackip - everyone just as hungry as usual.... but not one of them caught any of our hooked fish...
KEY LARGO, FL
Billings Gazette

Tagged lake trout pays couple $10,000

A tagged lake trout was worth $10,000 for Kalispell anglers Terry Krogstad and Julie Perkins during the 2021 Fall Mack Days fishing tournament on Flathead Lake. Krogstad caught the fish on Oct. 6 in front of Blue Bay in about 80 feet of water, according to a press release from the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, which sponsors the tourney.
KALISPELL, MT
Athens Daily Review

OUTDOORS: East Texas Fishing Report

ATHENS — Water level is two inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s. Fishing guide Jim Brack says school bass have been active on points, hitting small Flukes, white spinnerbaits and topwaters. Outside grass edges in 8-12 feet holding better quality fish on Senkos and jigs. Crappie are good around brush piles in 18-20 feet. Lots of undersize fish reported on jigs or shiners.
HOBBIES
Billings Gazette

Dry down under: University of Montana fisheries students check out trout

Pro tip: When you’re trying to find fish while snorkeling in a shallow creek — look sideways, not forward. “It’s a lot better than looking straight up and down,” said Trout Unlimited project manager Rob Roberts. “That way, you don’t get a crick in your neck.”. And you might see...
MONTANA STATE
INFORUM

North Dakota Game and Fish asks for reports of fish, wildlife violations

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department encourages hunters, anglers and landowners who witness a fish or wildlife violation to file a report with the Report All Poachers program. Witnesses should report a violation by calling the RAP telephone number at 701-328-9921. Witnesses should note the vehicle description, including make,...
POLITICS
SFGate

'2 inches and still coming down': Snow bursts pummel the Tahoe Basin

A heavy snow shower pounded Lake Tahoe's South Shore on Monday morning, delivering several inches of snow and hindering traffic on Highway 50. National Weather Service forecaster Eric Kurth said the snowfall was focused on an area over Highway 50 between Meyers and Twin Bridges, and he described the weather activity as a "snow burst."
ENVIRONMENT
outtherecolorado.com

Family rescued via helicopter after mountain lions appear on trail in Colorado

A Texas couple visiting Durango, Colorado says they were stalked by two mountain lions while hiking with their infant daughter on the Purgatory Trail System earlier this week. Will and Rylea Sadler were walking on a familiar trail, with their daughter strapped into a baby carrier, when they encountered the first mountain lion, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) in Durango.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy