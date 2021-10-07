CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita Hill urges us all to battle gender violence

By TRACEE M. HERBAUGH Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnita Hill didn’t care if President Joe Biden apologized or not, but she found his aversion to doing so rather dramatic. This is one anecdote from her new book, “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence.”. “Women are often told to accept an apology for bad and even brutal...

IN THIS ARTICLE
