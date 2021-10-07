CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Devory’s level-headedness needed on SB

 5 days ago

To my Midway neighbors, this upcoming election is extremely important. We have a seat on our school board up for election, the outcome of which will affect so many of us on a daily basis. So, I ask that you remember that school board positions are not party-based, but (we do) rely on its members to represent the entire district of students, staff and administrators. It is a huge undertaking, and anyone willing to step up in the current climate should be commended. That being said:

Letter to the Editor: Electing Our Mayor Needs to Happen

As an active member of the Newport Beach community, I feel that it is my civic duty to point out when change needs to happen. The current push for the amendment of our city charter to allow for the council member in the mayoral position to be elected, rather than being rotated from one zone to another without any consideration to the necessity of a unified leadership of our city, is something that needs to happen.
LETTER: Tina Deane is needed on Greene BOS

PLEASE NOTE: ALL letters related to the Nov. 2 election need to be submitted by Oct. 17, 2021, to news@greene-news.com. No letters will be published in the Oct. 28 issue unless a candidate must respond to a letter in the Oct. 21 issue. We who live in Greene County appreciate...
Letter: Hopkinton needs you to serve on boards

Town government in Hopkinton needs to be strengthened. That can greatly increase by volunteers who are registered votersfilling numerous tens of various board and commission openings. One need not have great credentials, but the willingness to serve the town. A list of vacancies is on the town website. A number of these boards and commissions are dormant. An application can be printed out online on the town’s website. You can also go to the town clerk’s office at town hall. For questions call 401-377-7777, Extension #1.
Letter to the Editor: People Need to Stop Fearing Voters

I am an active and engaged voter here in Newport Beach. I care deeply about our city and the future of our city for our future generations. I am involved and make the effort to meet candidates, I read their materials, I read their opponents’ materials, and I make a decision on what I have learned. And when I like a candidate, I help by walking with materials around my neighborhood and encouraging others in my community to learn about them also.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Need transparency in Green Springs

I support Rachel Jones for Green Springs District supervisor. Jones pledges open government. Unlike her opponent, incumbent Bob Babyok, Ms. Jones won’t hold neighborhood meetings to which only narrow audiences in certain subdivisions are invited, like the private meeting in Forest View. The rural residents have never been invited. Unlike...
Letter: More tribes needed

Though many partisans on both sides of the aisle give lip service to the call for an end to the two-party tribalism that we now suffer from, the real problem is that our political system discourages the consideration of more than two points of view on the most complex of issues.
Letter: A communal response is needed to fight COVID-19

How exasperating to read the Sept. 21 article about re: Orange County lawmakers’ opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The UN is convening to discuss COVID-19 as a global health threat, while our county legislators are proclaiming that getting a vaccine, the only safe and effective antidote to this virus, should be left up to the individual. Is this also how they feel about government-mandated school vaccines?
Letter: ADN editorial board needs diversity

The Anchorage Daily News editorial board — owner Ryan Binkley, publisher Andy Pennington and opinion editor Tom Hewitt — looks nothing like the community it represents. For two years since the departure of Julia O’Malley, ADN leadership has failed to address a board that is totally homogenous when it comes to race, gender and class. If the ADN wants to demonstrate a serious commitment to the communities it serves, it should do the work to add a few more diverse voices from the community — members who are women and Black, Indigenous and people of color — to the editorial board.
Letter: Kids need your help

Today, 1 in 7 children in Oregon may face hunger in the wake of the COVID pandemic. But Congressional action during this crisis has significantly blunted hardship and hunger for many families. Soon that may change. Without action from Congress, new and enhanced policies that are helping to feed more...
Letter: Troopers need to face consequences

Last year, eight Mass. State troopers admitted to each stealing $40,000 or more by falsely reporting work hours. They have not been prosecuted. They have not forfeited their pensions as required by the regulations. Instead, they were allowed to “retire” and paid large buyout sums to do so. Their only consequence has been to pay back what they stole. These troopers who swore an oath to serve and protect, grossly abused the trust placed in them. Obviously, these troopers had no respect for their badge.
Opinion/Letter: City falling behind on climate commitment

What happened to Charlottesville’s climate action plan?. In 2017, the city signed on to the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy Commitment to address climate change locally by: doing an inventory of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions, setting a target for carbon neutrality, and developing a plan to reach the goal.
Letter: Lima in need of new direction

The sad reality is, when we talk about the Berger/Smith administration, we never talk about what they have done FOR Lima. The discussion inevitably turns to what they have done TO Lima. We have a city with 25% of the population beneath the poverty rate. Berger /Smith’s most notable accomplishments...
Letter: Better ocean protection needed

Don Young’s op-ed, “Charting a course for the next century of maritime policy,” seems good for Alaska tribal communities at first glance. But it overlooks the extreme carelessness large cruise lines show when it comes to Alaskans’ public health and environmental safety. While Rep. Young’s intent is to help the economy of Alaska, we must ensure that the Tribal Tourism Sovereignty Act is coupled with strong provisions to enforce health and safety laws. Tribal communities are vulnerable if the cruise industry doesn’t comply with federal and state laws. In 2018, a ship dumped toxic sludge in the Port of Ketchikan that polluted their waters. Another dumped more than 26,000 gallons of wastewater in Glacier Bay National Park. The industry was found by the CDC to be a super-spreader of coronavirus at the height of the pandemic, after years of knowingly spreading other diseases like norovirus.
Letter: Some state legislatures need to study the Constitution

Republicans in several state legislatures have enacted laws in defiance of the U.S. Constitution. By definition, that is insurrection. They were emboldened by former President Donald Trump, who made it clear he had no interest in upholding the Constitution, and nobody could make him. He was right, of course. Complacent citizens and supportive and intimidated followers did not object. Several state legislatures decided that was the green light to follow suit.
Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoes four election bills

LANSING, Mich. - Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed four election bills on Sunday night at the NAACP dinner. The governor said the bills "suppressed voting rights" and "calculated disinformation to discredit the 2020 election." The four bills were:. Governor Whitmer said:. I will always protect our civil rights and stand up...
Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
