LETTER: Devory’s level-headedness needed on SB

Don Young’s op-ed, “Charting a course for the next century of maritime policy,” seems good for Alaska tribal communities at first glance. But it overlooks the extreme carelessness large cruise lines show when it comes to Alaskans’ public health and environmental safety. While Rep. Young’s intent is to help the economy of Alaska, we must ensure that the Tribal Tourism Sovereignty Act is coupled with strong provisions to enforce health and safety laws. Tribal communities are vulnerable if the cruise industry doesn’t comply with federal and state laws. In 2018, a ship dumped toxic sludge in the Port of Ketchikan that polluted their waters. Another dumped more than 26,000 gallons of wastewater in Glacier Bay National Park. The industry was found by the CDC to be a super-spreader of coronavirus at the height of the pandemic, after years of knowingly spreading other diseases like norovirus.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO