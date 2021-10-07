Six second-half goals give Henley boys soccer big win over Phoenix
A second-half surge propelled the Henley boys’ soccer team past perennial powerhouse Phoenix (7-2, 3-2 Skyline), keeping the Hornets perfect in league play. The Hornets (6-1-1, 4-0) started the final 40 minutes down a goal, but put six past the Pirates’ keeper to win 6-2 at Henley on Wednesday night. On paper, the game was billed as a clash of Skyline Conference heavyweights with Phoenix ranked No. 3 and Henley No. 4 among class 4A schools.www.heraldandnews.com
