Phoenix, OR

Six second-half goals give Henley boys soccer big win over Phoenix

By Rick Childress Herald, News
Herald and News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second-half surge propelled the Henley boys’ soccer team past perennial powerhouse Phoenix (7-2, 3-2 Skyline), keeping the Hornets perfect in league play. The Hornets (6-1-1, 4-0) started the final 40 minutes down a goal, but put six past the Pirates’ keeper to win 6-2 at Henley on Wednesday night. On paper, the game was billed as a clash of Skyline Conference heavyweights with Phoenix ranked No. 3 and Henley No. 4 among class 4A schools.

