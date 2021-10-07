Central-Phenix City alum Jackson Meeks making most of freshman season at Georgia

Despite being a true freshman at Georgia, former Central-Phenix City wide receiver Jackson Meeks is doing everything he can to make an impact for the Bulldogs. Meeks will be back in east Alabama on Saturday when the Bulldogs travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium for another edition of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. This year’s face-off against Auburn will be the first for Meeks, who signed with the Bulldogs as a three-star prospect after wowing during his time as a Red Devil.