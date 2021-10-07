CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What parents can do if their child is being bullied

Beatrice Daily Sun
 5 days ago

Courtney Clark with Penfield Children's Center joins FOX6 WakeUp with what parents can do if their child is being bullied – or using bullying behavior.

beatricedailysun.com

KIVI-TV

Family says child bullied for wearing mask at school

NAMPA, Idaho — October is National Bullying Prevention Month and the pandemic has created some new reasons kids experience bullying. A local family said their kids faced bullying because they were wearing masks at a school, where masks are optional. Masks are not required for students at several local school...
NAMPA, ID
purewow.com

My Kid Got Covid and Her Classroom Quarantined. But the Hardest Part Was Facing the Other Parents.

The first two days of the school year were bittersweet, as they should be. After all, this is the first year both my children (four and six years old) would be in school, and the first time since we became parents that neither I nor my husband would be on childcare duty for the bulk of the workday. After both drop-offs, we were misty-eyed, talking about how big our kids are getting and throwing around phrases like ‘the end of an era’...and also, ‘game changer!’
KIDS
Omaha.com

What to do when your child doesn't want to go to school

Resistance or refusal to attend school can quickly become a very stressful situation for parents and children alike. As a parent, you know your child needs to attend school; however their distress is often difficult to endure. Sending them to the very place that seems to be the root of their distress can weigh heavily on parents, leaving them to wonder if they’re doing the right thing.
OMAHA, NE
KATU.com

What Parents Can Do about Social Media's Negative Impact on Kids

Facebook recently revealed their own research showing social media's negative impact on kids and teens. So what can parents do? Parenting expert Yshai Boussi joined us to share his always helpful advice. Ease into things with your preteen. Think of middle school as driver’s ed. They need help learning to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
metroparent.com

What to Do When Your Child Talks Too Much

The sound of a child’s first words are music to a parent’s ears. As they start to string together sentences, it only gets sweeter. In those days, it would be hard to imagine ever wanting that child to stop talking for a bit. But that’s sometimes the case for moms and dads who find themselves with a young motormouth on their hands. So is it OK to tell your child to calm down on the chatter – and how can you do it without damaging their pride or spirit?
KIDS
uchicago.edu

If parents believe they can boost child development, they can change their kids’ outcomes

A new study from the University of Chicago investigates one potential source of discrepancy in child skill level: disparity in parents’ beliefs about their influence over their children’s development. Through experimental studies involving hundreds of families across the Chicagoland area, the researchers show parental knowledge and beliefs differ across socioeconomic...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

ADHD Awareness Month: A child psychiatrist advises a parent whose daughter has temper tantrums

My seven-year-old daughter has a lot of temper tantrums and can’t seem to sit still or focus on anything for long. I think she could have ADHD – are these typical symptoms?Speaking to mark October’s ADHD Awareness Month, Dr Pablo Ronzoni, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist at the mental health service Clinical Partners (clinical-partners.co.uk), who has a special interest in neurodevelopmental disorders like ADHD, says:  “To decide on the next steps you can take, it’s important to be able to recognise ADHD symptoms.“Tantrums generally start to occur during the second year of life and are a normal part of...
KIDS
newfolks.com

What to do if your child is afraid of dogs

Kids and dogs often go together like peas in apod with babies loving on puppies and kids throwing a stick for their best friend at home. But what if your child is afraid of dogs? Don’t worry, that’s common, too, and it is something that can be overcome and is often outgrown with age. The three strategies below will help your child work through what exactly scares them about dogs and how to work through that fear.
PETS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Students learn being 'Sweethearts & Heroes' can battle bullying

NORTH ROSE, N.Y. — To say that 2020 was a challenge for school kids and teachers is an understatement of epic proportions. When a Wayne County school district recently opened its doors for the start of school, it also welcomed a team from a nationally-acclaimed program. Its instructors are helping students overcome tough times.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
todaysparent.com

What to do when your baby or toddler hates being in the car seat

When my daughter was a baby, every car ride ended in tears—hers, and often mine. She could only entertain herself for a few minutes before starting to wail. It was so bad that for a while, we tried to just stay close to home, going to local playgrounds instead of meeting friends across the city.
KIDS
Upworthy

Doctor's viral video about being asked 'do you plan on having children?' is an eye-opener

"Do you plan on having children?" This is absolutely, without a doubt, a very inappropriate question to be asked during a job interview. One that in no way explores a person's work relevant skills, applicable experience or career goals. And it's definitely not a common conversation starter for male applicants. It is however a question that many women, particularly those in male-dominated fields, have to put up with, even now.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Red Tricycle

10 Simple Things Parents & Kids Can Do to Help the Climate Crisis

The academic journal, Science, recently published a study that shows children today will live through three times as many climate disasters as their grandparents. With people around the world concerned about the current climate crisis, it’s more important than ever to have talks with your children about what global warming is and how to slow it down.
ENVIRONMENT
RiverBender.com

Dr. Julie Steinhauer Warns Parents Not To Mistake ADHD With Vision Problems

GLEN CARBON – Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life and Success in Glen Carbon, IL, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says parents should have their children thoroughly tested for a vision condition before embarking on a regimen to treat ADHD. October is ADHD Awareness Month, and, according to a 2016 parent survey by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some 9.4% of children age 2-17 have been diagnosed with ADHD. Continue Reading
GLEN CARBON, IL
Upworthy

The upside to living with mental illness

When it comes to living with mental illness, the notion of gratitude may seem obscure. After all, depression hasn't always made me a good person, or parent. It has affected my friendships and relationships, making me a shitty daughter, mother and wife. It has negatively impacted my work. I've quit (and lost) jobs due to my poor mental health. And I withdraw from everyone — and thing — when I'm in the midst of a depressive episode. I turn off the lights and hide beneath the covers, shutting the door on those I care about and love. In short, depression sucks. Living with a long-term mental illness sucks. But it's not all bad. In spite of the hurt, loneliness, isolation, shame and pain, there are many upsides to living with mental illness, and I am thankful for depression — and my diagnosis. I am thankful for my mental health condition.
MENTAL HEALTH

