In Search Of The Best Rugs For Kids And Pets That Are Still Actually Cozy – And The 4 Rugs We Keep Coming Back To (Guess What They Have In Common???)
I’m still furnishing the rental to be cozy and inviting but TRYING to buy for the farm at the same time – nothing temporary unless we need it here to live but won’t need it there (like bar stools). So I’ve been on the hunt for what I feel like we all want in a rug: comfortable and cozy, durable and long-lasting, sustainable, forgiving (or should I say “FURgiving” to mud/dirt/hair and wear and tear), and obviously kid-friendly. We are low-maintenance people, folks. While we have started taking our shoes off inside (Oregon, duh) I still don’t want to have to worry.stylebyemilyhenderson.com
