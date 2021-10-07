In Search Of The Best Rugs For Kids And Pets That Are Still Actually Cozy – And The 4 Rugs We Keep Coming Back To (Guess What They Have In Common???)

The first time I ever had a vanity in my room was my first apartment in college. Luck was on my side because I drew the big straw (literally) and got to pick the biggest room with a BUILT-IN vanity. I tried to find a picture of it but I wasn’t as good at taking photos (or backing up my computer) back in 2007. Actually, I’m still bad at backing up my laptop… Anyway, the feeling of adult womanhood washed over me like a delicate spritz of an expensive perfume the moment it was officially mine. I pictured how elegant and grown I would feel sitting on a vintage stool in front of my vanity mirror while probably wearing something like a long silk robe. Can you tell I was a theatre major with this scene I created??? Not sure if it was the movies, the musicals, or the older women in my life that created this huge imprint but regardless of the influence, it was real and I am still under it. However, I’m not alone… Gen Z wants in too.

