FBI Sacramento Field Office Launches Campaign Raising Hate Crime Awareness, Encouraging Reporting

SACRAMENTO - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently launched a nationwide campaign to increase awareness of hate crimes and encourage victims and witnesses of hate-related crimes to report them to law enforcement. To complement this effort, the FBI Sacramento Field Office has placed print ads in several locally owned community publications and placed Spanish language radio public service ads throughout its 34-county area of responsibility in partnership with the California Broadcasters Association. The print ads include a QR code that immediately routes viewers to the FBI Civil Rights Program web page to offer more detail about hate crimes and additional resources, https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/civil-rights/hate-crimes.