Hello, I would like to introduce myself, my name in 2012 was Aunt May. I was adopted into a wonderful home, March 25, 2012 and we all thought this would be my forever home. I was so spoiled and must admit that through the years I put on a few extra pounds through the years. My family decided to rename me Sammie and it really seemed to fit me better. I know my name and you only need to say, “Sammie want a treat?” and you have my full attention.

YORK, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO