Health & Prevention Report: New organization in Mancos aims to help locals navigate mental health resources
Colorado has the sixth highest suicide death rate in the nation, according to the most recent data from the CDC. But the process of finding resources to improve your mental wellness is complicated and often stigmatized. In this week’s health and prevention report, KSJD’s Tay Glass looks at Mancos United, an up-and-coming nonprofit that wants to make the process of finding help a bit more streamlined.www.ksjd.org
