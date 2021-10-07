West Point company investing $3M, creating 50 jobs

West Point • Waste and recycling container and equipment maker Plum Creek Environmental is expanding in West Point, investing another $3 million and creating 50 jobs.

Plum Creek currently employs more than 80 workers and plans to fill the 50 new jobs by the end of this year.

Founded in 2007 in Columbus, Plum Creek is growing its presence in West Point by expanding into the 60,000-square-foot facility formerly occupied by Better Brands to meet an increase in demand. The company also will maintain operations at its current West Point facility.

Plum Creek last expanded in 2016 when the company moved from Columbus to a larger facility in West Point. That project also created 50 jobs. Plum Creek has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

The Mississippi Development Authority certified Plum Creek for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

"We also intend to add new product lines in the near future. Our local partnership with East Mississippi Community College has been tremendous in supplying a steady stream of trained welders," said Plum Creek Environmental President Jim Wamble.