ANOTHER OPINION: Politicization of COVID-19 vaccine impacting wider public health

Vaccine hesitancy — or in many cases vaccine hostility — directed toward COVID-19 vaccines is doing more damage than just the ongoing death toll racking up in Indiana. Yes, the vast majority of people still ending up in hospitals and dying from COVID-19 are those who have refused to get their shots. But health officials, as well as this editorial board, have beaten that topic to death. The people who haven’t gotten one by now are not going to be swayed by argument.