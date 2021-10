Cassandra Amezquita and Meagan Ruff take some time to acknowledge that no, we don’t have it all together. Laugh and get serious alongside us about everything from the Enneagram to expectations on us and others. We’re talking why an Enneagram 6 loves crime podcasts to discussing the pressure we feel, The Commons Podcast team keeps it really real in this episode.

