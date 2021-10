The Lady Eagles defeated Buffalo and Crockett last week to move to 7-0 in district play and 27-6 overall. Fairfield began the second round of district play this week. “We have played well during the first half of district. We have areas where we can improve, but I am happy with our 7-0 start,” Coach Dennis Johnson said. “In the second half of district, we want to repeat the 7-0 and be district…