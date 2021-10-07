Build a customized American Rescue Plan funding report with ARP ACTion

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) offers public sector organizations a momentous opportunity to recover and grow post-pandemic. State and local governments, tribal governments, school districts and municipal utilities all have a responsibility to strategically align ARP spending with the needs of your community. At the same time, public officials are tasked with daily obligations to keep operations and finances running smoothly. A tailored tool that helps assess and prioritize funding based on unique community and stakeholder input is a welcomed solution for governmental entities.

Arizona Daily Sun

County in works to determine final uses for American Rescue Plan funds

After Congress and the Biden administration passed close to $2 trillion in COVID relief earlier this year, Coconino County is now deciding where to put that money to good use. The Coconino County Board of Supervisors recently held the first of several meetings with county staff to dive into funding requests from both within and outside the organization to which the aid could apply.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
#American Rescue Plan
groverbeach.org

Grover Beach Dedicates American Rescue Plan Act Funds to COVID Recovery and Other Programs

The Grover Beach City Council recently approved the allocation of $1.6 million for various COVID-19 recovery and relief programs and other high priority community needs. These population-based funds were provided to the City this fiscal year by the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). An additional $1.6 million will be provided the following fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022.
GROVER BEACH, CA
NWI.com

Hammond council adopts spending plan for American Rescue Plan funds

HAMMOND — The city of Hammond is on its way to seeing various shovel-ready projects break ground in the near future. The Hammond Common Council on Monday unanimously adopted an ordinance outlining a spending plan for $38 million, nearly 75%, of the city's $51.39 million American Rescue Plan allocation. Presented...
HAMMOND, IN
The Lebanon Reporter

Thorntown asks for $2 million from county American Rescue Plan funds

Boone County is expecting $13 million in federal funds as designated by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Thorntown is asking for $2 million for a wastewater treatment lagoon. If the town does not get it, residents face a nearly 85% increase in their wastewater utility bills. Facing an...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Rinehart Clinic & Pharmacy receives major grant award through the American Rescue Plan Construction Funding

Wheeler, OR – October 4, 2021: Rinehart Clinic was notified last week that it will receive $512,012 in grant funding through the American Rescue Plan Capital Improvement Awards. The purpose of the grant is to help modernize health centers and support underserved communities. Rinehart Clinic was one of nearly 1,300 federally-funded Community Health Centers across the country that received this critical funding.
WHEELER, OR
buckscountyherald.com

State announces plan to distribute $655 million in American Rescue Plan funds to Pennsylvania child care providers

Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead yesterday, announced the state’s plan to distribute $655 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to stabilize Pennsylvania's child-care industry. Licensed child care providers are invited to submit applications for one-time grant funding that can be used to cover...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Herald-Dispatch

Williams outlines ideas for Huntington's American Rescue Plan Act funds

HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams said that economic development is a key focus for using the city’s $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The mayor spoke about plans in the works for using the funds during his reports to City Council on Monday. He said he plans to continue to update the council in the future.
HUNTINGTON, WV
CBS Baltimore

Six Cultural Institutions In Maryland Receive $1 Million In American Rescue Plan Funds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four museums and two universities in Maryland were awarded a combined $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds earmarked for educational institutions, Maryland’s Congressional Democrats announced on Tuesday. In Baltimore, the Walters Art Museum received $463,555, the B&O Railroad Museum received $200,000, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum received $143,859 and the University of Maryland, Baltimore received $47,254 to offset operational costs incurred during the pandemic. Additionally, St. Mary’s College of Maryland was awarded $144,307 and London Town Foundation, Inc. got $49,500, U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi...
MARYLAND STATE
kpq.com

Chelan County Deliberates Allocation of American Rescue Plan Funds

Chelan County commissioners are in the process of listening to community organizations make their pitch for American Rescue Plan funding. The county has designated a work group to establish guidelines for the funding as well as having to follow the federal treasury’s guidelines. “There are some options we’re looking at...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Washington Missourian

St. Clair aldermen talk American Rescue Plan funds, city inspector

The St. Clair Board of Aldermen met Monday to discuss hiring a new city inspector, the city’s American Rescue Plan funding and fall cleanup. Hiring a new city inspector has been a topic of discussion since Mike Bursey resigned from the post in early August due to health complications. At the time, Bursey recommended the board promote City Building Assistant Kimberly Miller to city inspector. Miller has taken on Bursey’s responsibilities since he left, and the board has had extensive debate over whether to give Miller a raise to compensate her for the increased responsibilities.
SAINT CLAIR, MO

