Build a customized American Rescue Plan funding report with ARP ACTion
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) offers public sector organizations a momentous opportunity to recover and grow post-pandemic. State and local governments, tribal governments, school districts and municipal utilities all have a responsibility to strategically align ARP spending with the needs of your community. At the same time, public officials are tasked with daily obligations to keep operations and finances running smoothly. A tailored tool that helps assess and prioritize funding based on unique community and stakeholder input is a welcomed solution for governmental entities.www.vaco.org
