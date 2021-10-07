Mud Tavern has fallen trees, but Morgan mostly unscathed as other parts of state face flooding

Rain this week produced reports of flooding and fallen trees on Mud Tavern Road on the southern outskirts of Decatur, but there have been no other major issues reported in Morgan County even as other parts of the state have experienced serious flooding.

“We only received flooding reports (Wednesday) for the community of Mud Tavern, but have not received anything today for them or the rest of Morgan County,” said Hilary Granbois, EM specialist for Morgan County.

Parts of central Alabama got as much as 13 inches of rain according to the National Weather Service.

Several areas in north Alabama also received heavy rain.

Between 3 and 11 inches of rain were reported "mainly in northern Cullman County, central Marshall County, southeastern Madison County, and southwestern Jackson (County),” said NWS meteorologist Kurt Weber.

A tweet posted from the Marshall County coroner’s office reported that a child in Arab died as a result of the flash flooding.

The Associated Press reported that in Shelby County, Pelham experienced 13 inches of rain, causing creeks and streams to overflow into the roads. More than 15 people were rescued from vehicles and 82 were rescued from their homes.

In the southern part of the state near the Florida line, Escambia County towns Brewton and East Brewton experienced massive flooding, submerging businesses in a shopping center with several feet of water.

Morgan and Limestone counties were under tornado watch Wednesday night until 10 p.m., and Tennessee Valley was under flash flood watch until 1 a.m. today.

Metro Birmingham is expected to receive heavy rain today, according to the weather service.

Isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop later this afternoon in Marshall County, eastern Madison County, and west Morgan County will experience a few inches of rain.