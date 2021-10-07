CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles survive late-game comback, defeat Blackcats

By Edgar Estrada Editor@fairfield-recorder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles, led by Eli Martin’s 119 yards rushing, fended off a last-minute Mexia rally in a 23-15 non-district victory Friday at Eagle Stadium. The Eagles (2-3) are owners of a two-game winning streak heading into district play. The offenses started slowly, trading punts on their first two possessions. The Eagles’ third possession proved to be the charm when Eli Castillo kickeda 27-yard field…

