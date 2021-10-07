CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southfield, MI

Preliminary exam set for man accused of father’s murder

By Aileen Wingblad
The Oakland Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA preliminary exam is scheduled for a judge to determine if a case will advance against a Southfield man accused of shooting his father to death last June. Caleb Richard Snead, 22, faces one count each of open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the June 8 fatal shooting of his father, Richard Snead, 55. On Nov. 12, Judge Cynthia Arvant of 46th District Court will be presented with evidence including witness testimony and then decide if enough probable cause exists for the case to be bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court.

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and mysoginistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southfield, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#District Court
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy