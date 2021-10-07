Preliminary exam set for man accused of father’s murder

A preliminary exam is scheduled for a judge to determine if a case will advance against a Southfield man accused of shooting his father to death last June. Caleb Richard Snead, 22, faces one count each of open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the June 8 fatal shooting of his father, Richard Snead, 55. On Nov. 12, Judge Cynthia Arvant of 46th District Court will be presented with evidence including witness testimony and then decide if enough probable cause exists for the case to be bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court.