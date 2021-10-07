Mavericks partner with Therabody to stay on cutting edge of physical wellbeing

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (1-1) AT MAVERICKS (1-0) Time: 7:30 p.m. TV: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: The Eagle 97.1 FM; Univision 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: They have to live with the fact that the Clippers have ended their season the last two years, winning the first-round playoff series in six games in 2020 and in a gut-wrenching seven games in a series that ended June 6 . . . They opened the preseason Wednesday with a 111-101 win over Utah at AAC. After Friday, they will finish the preseason Wednesday at Charlotte and Friday, Oct. 15, at Milwaukee. The regular season begins Oct. 21 at Atlanta. Their next home game after tonight is Oct. 26 . . . Luka Dončić had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in the preseason opener, only playing in the first half. Coach Jason Kidd has said that next week in Charlotte will be the Mavericks’ dress rehearsal for the regular season, meaning various starters/rotation players could sit out against the Clippers . . . Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith, Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke sat out the opener. All could play against the Clippers. Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber will sit out this one and Jalen Brunson will be the emergency player if Kidd runs short of bodies for any reason . . . Dončić and Kristaps Porzingis will again play only in the first half . . . Boban Marjanovic unleashed a pair of 3-pointers in the preseason opener, much to the delight of the fans and his teammates on the bench. He said it’s probably not something he’ll make a steady diet of, which no doubt is good news for Kidd.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO