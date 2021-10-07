CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks partner with Therabody to stay on cutting edge of physical wellbeing

By Eddie Sefko
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth maintenance is a crucial element for any NBA team. Short of acquiring superior players, maybe the most important piece of a championship puzzle. Good health equals more victories. Which is why the Dallas Mavericks have joined forces with Therabody for a multiyear agreement that will make the global wellness...

Mavericks-Clippers preview: And so we meet again

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (1-1) AT MAVERICKS (1-0) Time: 7:30 p.m. TV: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: The Eagle 97.1 FM; Univision 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: They have to live with the fact that the Clippers have ended their season the last two years, winning the first-round playoff series in six games in 2020 and in a gut-wrenching seven games in a series that ended June 6 . . . They opened the preseason Wednesday with a 111-101 win over Utah at AAC. After Friday, they will finish the preseason Wednesday at Charlotte and Friday, Oct. 15, at Milwaukee. The regular season begins Oct. 21 at Atlanta. Their next home game after tonight is Oct. 26 . . . Luka Dončić had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in the preseason opener, only playing in the first half. Coach Jason Kidd has said that next week in Charlotte will be the Mavericks’ dress rehearsal for the regular season, meaning various starters/rotation players could sit out against the Clippers . . . Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith, Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke sat out the opener. All could play against the Clippers. Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber will sit out this one and Jalen Brunson will be the emergency player if Kidd runs short of bodies for any reason . . . Dončić and Kristaps Porzingis will again play only in the first half . . . Boban Marjanovic unleashed a pair of 3-pointers in the preseason opener, much to the delight of the fans and his teammates on the bench. He said it’s probably not something he’ll make a steady diet of, which no doubt is good news for Kidd.
NBA
Igor Kokoskov has an incredible basketball mind

One of the reasons the Dallas Mavericks hired Igor Kokoskov this past summer to be an assistant coach on Jason Kidd’s staff is because of his close relationship with Luka Doncic. And also because of his incredible basketball mind. Kokoskov was the head coach of the Slovenia men’s national team...
NBA
Kidd will never forget being Jordan’s teammate, if only for one night

Jason Kidd has been around forever, but not so long that he can’t remember his first run-in with Michael Jordan. Actually, it wasn’t a run-in at all. The Mavericks resume preseason action Wednesday at Charlotte against the Hornets, owned primarily by Jordan. So Kidd was asked for a story that was suitable for print and it didn’t take long for him to come up with the first time he and Jordan played in a game.
NBA
Takeaways from win over Clippers: Some good news, some not so good

Here’s our takeaways from Friday’s 122-114 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Welcomed sight: Kristaps Porzingis would never base much off of his play in the preseason, so we shouldn’t, either. But the show he put on defensively in the first half against the Clippers was no less than impressive. He had three rejections and a pair of steals. That set him up for 15 points in 19 first-half minutes and staked the Mavericks to a 60-56 lead. Porzingis is going to produce on offense. That’s not ever going to change. But if he’s making an impact at the defensive end, then he returns to Unicorn status and could be the difference-maker that the Mavericks need this season.
NBA
