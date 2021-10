CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital continue to see a surge of positive COVID-19 patients. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris says they have 87 positive COVID-19 patients throughout CentraCare with 66 of them at St. Cloud Hospital. The others are at CentraCare facilities in Long Prairie, Melrose, Paynesville, Monticello and Willmar. Morris says they have 23 people this week in the ICU/Critical Care Unit with 15 on ventilators. Willmar has one person in their ICU/Critical Care Unit.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO