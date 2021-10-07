Prep football: Metro Football Preview Capsules

West (2-4). Jefferson (0-6) : West lost to Prairie, 55-7. Jefferson lost to Ottumwa, 54-6. West won 45-14 last year. : Jefferson has battled low numbers and injuries so far this season which forced them to forfeit to Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Sept. 17. The J-Hawks started the season with just 23 upperclassmen on their roster. West has also had its share of struggles during a three-game losing streak, primarily those have come on the injury front severely stretching the Wahawks’ depth. West has had to call up several sophomores to fill voids in recent weeks. The Wahawks still have a chance at a winning season. A victory Thursday would push West in the right direction before hosting Dubuque Hempstead (3-3) on Senior night and then finishing with 1-5 Ottumwa.