Investigators launch fresh appeal following the death of Widnes Vikings star Liam Walsh
Police have released details of potential witnesses they are keen to get a hold of following the investigation into the death of former Widnes Vikings rugby player Liam Walsh. Walsh, 23, died after being hit by a red Vauxhall Corsa while he was travelling on foot at the A5080 Cronton Road near the junction with College Fields, with the incident being reported at 11.52pm on Saturday, September 18.www.seriousaboutrl.com
