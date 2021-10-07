Talem Therapeutics Announces Multi-Target Antibody Discovery Research Collaboration With Pierre Fabre

Multi-target research collaboration leverages ImmunoPrecise’s powerful antibody discovery technologies with the long-standing expertise of Pierre Fabre in immuno-oncology. VICTORIA, British Columbia & CASTRES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ImmunoPrecise ANTIBODIES LTD. (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) and the Pierre Fabre pharmaceutical group announced today that IPA’s subsidiary, Talem Therapeutics LLC (“Talem”), and Pierre Fabre have entered a multi-year, multi-target research collaboration with the goal to discover and develop therapeutics antibodies for up to nine targets. This strategic collaboration is expected to help expand Talem’s portfolio of novel antibodies across oncology. It adds to the variety of diverse relationships that the IPA group of companies holds across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.