We are living in a moment when digital transformation is becoming ever deeper and more pervasive. Every organization on the planet is looking to apply technology to reinvent their business models, ways of working and strategic platforms. Business leaders undergoing digital and business transformation must innovate faster, speed up and rethink processes, creatively deploy new technology, and accelerate outcomes. There is a real need to identify the execution partners that can help co-create, co-execute and co-operate the broad and complex change journeys that now need to be navigated.

