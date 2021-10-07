Rounding up Tuesday's volleyball action

There were three volleyball games going on simultaneously on Tuesday and all three were local-on-local competition. Let’s take a look at what happened. It was yet another resounding victory for the Patriots at home on Tuesday evening. The Pats have been one of the top teams in the interior this year and nothing was different about that on Tuesday. Emma Enlow (11 kills, two digs, six aces) and Lindsey Elgin (31 assists, two digs, four kills, five aces) were North Pole’s top performers while Trinity Eliasen (10 assists, 18 digs), Hope Eliasen (19 digs) and Rachel Holmely (five kills, seven digs) led the way for Eielson.