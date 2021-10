I am losing my job in a few weeks. Well, it’s not really lost. I know where it is. I even know how to get it back, if I’m willing to play the governor’s game. I started substitute teaching a few years ago when my youngest child started first grade. It was the perfect fit for me: same hours as my kids, flexible schedule and good pay. The best part was remembering how much I like school. I enjoy learning new things. One day I can be walking students through r-controlled words like car, yard and shark. The next day I can be singing songs in Spanish. Another day I’m using an example of girls all going to the bathroom together to teach 3, 4 5 triangles in geometry. I like the challenge of finding ways to relate the information to the students on their level. And I’m good at it.

