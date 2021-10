Today St. Philip the Apostle School (SPAS) families were able to come back together in person for the first time since March 2020. It was a special morning of welcoming new family members and getting to know each other all over again. A lot of parents and their families associated the day with new beginnings and fresh starts – so many stories from the children, and each one has something to contribute, each one has something comprehensive and even poignant to say.

PASADENA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO