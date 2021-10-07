State Treasuer vows not to comply with proposed federal financial reporting plan
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says he won’t comply with a financial reporting plan working its way through Congress. The plan is part of the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill proposed by the Biden Administration. The plan would require financial institutions to turn over information on most accounts to the IRS. The accounts would be affected if they take in or expend more than $600 in a year.www.kjluradio.com
Comments / 13