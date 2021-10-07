CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Treasuer vows not to comply with proposed federal financial reporting plan

By Gloria Enloe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says he won’t comply with a financial reporting plan working its way through Congress. The plan is part of the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill proposed by the Biden Administration. The plan would require financial institutions to turn over information on most accounts to the IRS. The accounts would be affected if they take in or expend more than $600 in a year.

Guest
5d ago

I can’t believe this is actually happening in our country. It is wrong and I pray to God we stop it🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

