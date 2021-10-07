CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Senator challenges National School Board Association over "free speech" rights

By Gloria Enloe
Cover picture for the articleA showdown is brewing between State Senator Caleb Rowden of Columbia and the National School Board Association. The NSBA sent a letter to President Joe Biden late last month, asking for federal assistance to stop threats and acts of violence against public school board members and school officials. The Board argues that educators are being threatened, often in response to mask requirements. The letter says threats and acts of violence should be treated the same as domestic terrorism or hate crimes.

