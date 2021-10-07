State Senator challenges National School Board Association over "free speech" rights

The Florida Board of Education voted to sanction Brevard County and seven others for defying the Department of Health rule that banned local mask mandates requiring a doctor's approval to opt out. The state board approved Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's recommendation to dock the annual salaries of school board members from non-compliant counties, including Brevard. If they don't comply in 48 hours, Corcoran recommended each district be fined in an amount equal to the monthly salaries of board members. State funds equal to any federal grant funds awarded would also be withheld. Speaking during a state board of education conference call, Corcoran incorrectly said there is no evidence that masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO