Public Safety

Defunding first responders

By Floyd Brooks, Nenana
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 5 days ago

To the editor: Shayla Silva’s letter to the editor on Sunday, Sept. 26, was spot on. In my opinion, anyone who is wanting to defund any of our first responders needs their heads examined. Why would you consider taking money away from the people who are called first to take care of your house burning down, someone having a medical emergency, a domestic dispute, vehicle accident or other life threatening situation. I personally know quite a few fire fighters, EMTs, city police and state troopers and find them all to be quite dedicated to their respective jobs.

