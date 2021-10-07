CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tether's assets include $1 billion with crypto lending platform Celsius: Bloomberg

By Kollen Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the course of an investigation into Tether published on October 7, Bloomberg's Zeke Faux unearthed new information as to the assets backing Tether's USD-pegged stablecoin. With a current supply of $72.6 billion according to The Block's data, Tether's backing has long attracted major interest. Controversy over that backing has proved central to developing standards of transparency among dollar-backed stablecoins.

