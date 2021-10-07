Tether's assets include $1 billion with crypto lending platform Celsius: Bloomberg
In the course of an investigation into Tether published on October 7, Bloomberg's Zeke Faux unearthed new information as to the assets backing Tether's USD-pegged stablecoin. With a current supply of $72.6 billion according to The Block's data, Tether's backing has long attracted major interest. Controversy over that backing has proved central to developing standards of transparency among dollar-backed stablecoins.www.theblockcrypto.com
Comments / 0