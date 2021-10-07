Report finds no human trafficking cases from Colorado in federal court last year

DENVER (CBS4) – Two former Colorado educators will go before a federal judge on Tuesday morning after the FBI says they were caught trying to sell classified nuclear secrets. According to a spokesperson for Kent Denver School, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe worked in the science department of their high school starting in 2005. Federal law enforcement arrested the couple, who now lives in Annapolis, Maryland, over the weekend on charges related to espionage. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe (credit: CBS) Jonathan Toebbe, a former Navy Engineer, earned master’s degree in nuclear engineering at Colorado School of Mines in 2012. According to court documents, in April of...

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO