Report finds no human trafficking cases from Colorado in federal court last year

By JOEY BUNCH joey.bunch@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado is either really good or really bad when it comes to dealing with human sex trafficking cases, suggests a new analysis of federal data released Thursday morning. Colorado reported zero new criminal human trafficking cases filed in federal courts in 2020, according to the Human Trafficking Institute's 2020 State Reports, which examined all states, four U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

www.coloradopolitics.com

