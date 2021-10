The Waverly City Council approved a bid of over $165,000 to remove the Green Bridge, according to KWWL. The bridge could be removed as early as November. The city council failed several times to come up with a plan to replace the bridge or even decide if the bridge would be removed at all since it was deemed unsafe in 2015. There are plans to memorialize the bridge which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Conversations on potentially adding another bridge so that the southeast side is not stranded when it rains continue, but nothing definite has surfaced.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO