Nest Renew with Energy Shift introduced

By Rei Padla
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle isn’t done with the announcements of new products and services. No, it’s not the Pixel launch yet but that will also happen later this month. The tech giant has just introduced Nest Renew. It’s a new service that brings together current Nest thermostat programs and new elements that may allow people to help fight climate change. It offers a number of benefits like renewable generation support, user education tools, and intelligent automation. Google wants to work closely with nonprofit funding that may be centered on clean energy.

