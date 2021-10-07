Google Pixel 6 pricing in Germany leaked
In less than a month, Google will officially reveal the new Pixel 6 series. The standard Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are almost ready. A Pixel Fall Launch has been set so there’s no more guessing game. Well, we can expect more details will surface until the official product announcement. The closest we have so far were the sample photos and videos taken using the Pixel 6 Pro that tell us camera performance has improved significantly.androidcommunity.com
Comments / 0