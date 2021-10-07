LIBERTY SCIENCE CENTER PRESENTS FALL FEST

Celebrate the spooky season with us this October at Liberty Science Center! Fall Fest is Oct. 9-31! We’ve got tons of indoor and outdoor adventures for your family and friends. Pick out the perfect pumpkin in NJ’s largest indoor Pumpkin Patch – you can even use an endoscope to see what’s inside a pumpkin! Stroll through the Spooky Pathway, where you’ll encounter spiders, bats, skeletons, and other not-so-scary souls. Discover the fascinating lives of cockroaches, tarantulas, scorpions, and millipedes at the Creepy Crawler Corner. Enjoy the Monsters of the Night Sky astronomy show or the Halloween Laser Show in the Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium, and work it out on the dance floor at our Monster Mash Dance Party.