Logan Webb to start Game 1, Kevin Gausman Game 2 for San Francisco Giants in NLDS
Logan Webb will start for the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of their National League Division Series on Friday night against theLos Angeles Dodgers. Fellow right-hander and 14-game winner Kevin Gausman will go Saturday night in Game 2 for the NL West champions, having thrived lately with a little extra rest -- something that factored into manager Gabe Kapler's decision when he felt equally confident in both pitchers.www.giants365.com
