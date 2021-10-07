CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Logan Webb to start Game 1, Kevin Gausman Game 2 for San Francisco Giants in NLDS

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Webb will start for the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of their National League Division Series on Friday night against theLos Angeles Dodgers. Fellow right-hander and 14-game winner Kevin Gausman will go Saturday night in Game 2 for the NL West champions, having thrived lately with a little extra rest -- something that factored into manager Gabe Kapler's decision when he felt equally confident in both pitchers.

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Gabe Kapler
giants365.com

Patience at the plate pays off: Takeaways from Dodgers’ win against Giants

The same Dodgers team that looked overmatched in a National League Division Series-opening loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday night overwhelmed the Giants in Game 2 Saturday night. The Dodgers pounded out 11 hits and broke open a tight game with four runs in the sixth inning and three runs in the eighth inning of a 9-2 victory in Oracle Park to even the best-of-five series at one.
MLB
giants365.com

Dave Roberts needs to sledgehammer lineup: Takeaways from Dodgers’ loss to Giants

The Dodgers managed five hits and advanced only three runners into scoring position in a lackluster 4-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of the National League Division Series in Oracle Park on Friday night. Giants starter Logan Webb used the aggressiveness of the Dodgers hitters to his advantage, leaning far more on his changeup and slider than his ground-ball-inducing sinking fastball to blank the Dodgers on five hits in 7 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking none.
MLB
giants365.com

Dodgers favored again as lineup shifts for Game 2 vs. Giants

Moments after complaining that his hitters failed to make adjustments in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts took matters into his own hands Friday night and made one himself. The Dodgers will have a new center fielder and first baseman in the lineup on Saturday night when they attempt to avoid a second straight loss to the host San Francisco Giants to begin the best-of-five series.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Giants SP Logan Webb dominates to take down Dodgers in NLDS Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the NLDS as heavy World Series favorites, even though they didn’t even win their own division. The NL West champions were the San Francisco Giants, winners of an MLB-best 107 games. And in Game 1 of the NLDS, the Giants looked just like their incredible regular-season selves.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlds#The San Francisco Giants#Thelos Angeles Dodgers
dodgerblue.com

NLDS Game 1 Recap: Giants’ Buster Posey, Logan Webb Too Much For Dodgers

Buster Posey hit a first-inning home run and Logan Webb took it from there in his postseason debut to help the San Francisco Giants complete a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Having faced the Giants six times throughout the...
MLB
giants365.com

E-40 hypes up Giants fans at Oracle Park: ‘Beat LA!’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. KRON) — Bay Area rap icon E-40 was at Oracle Park Saturday doing what he does best. The Vallejo native hyped up the crowd before Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
giants365.com

From feel-good story to SF Giants’ history: Why Logan Webb made Buster Posey think of Tim Lincecum

I feel like I keep saying this," Webb said. But like you kind of dream of these moments growing up as a player and just to be able to be a part of it and do it is something that's special, for sure. Lincecum's 14 strikeouts in a 1-0 shutout in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS against the Braves came in his postseason debut, but at that point in his career, the pitcher known as "The Freak," had already won two Cy Young Awards and made three All-Star teams.
MLB
giants365.com

In their own words: Dodgers and Giants fans sound off on the rivalry

Rivalries can bring out the best and worst in us. And as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet for the first time in the National League Division Series, we thought it would be good to hear what this rivalry means from the fans themselves. Is there respect, bitterness, spite?
MLB
giants365.com

Dodgers, Max Scherzer look to build on momentum vs. Giants

After a regular season that saw the San Francisco Giants hold a slight advantage over the Los Angeles Dodgers, a modest shift is perceptible in advance of Game 3 of their National League Division Series. The Giants and Dodgers meet Monday in Los Angeles with the best-of-five series tied at a gameeach after the Dodgers rebounded with a 9-2 victory in Game 2 in San Francisco on Saturday.
MLB
giants365.com

Logan Webb’s Success With Giants No Surprise To Those Back Home In Rocklin

Rocklin native Logan Webb made history Friday night becoming just the third Giants pitcher ever to go 7-plus innings allowing no runs and recording 10 strikeouts in the postseason. His success was sending waves of pride into Placer County and beyond, but no one is really shocked by his journey that began on draft day seven short years ago. What was hard to picture for the then-high school senior back in 2014 is now crystal clear.
ROCKLIN, CA
giants365.com

Posey’s Easy Option for Giants Finds Vet Stars Delivering Playoff Run

Let's get this out of the way: If he remains healthy, the San Francisco Giants are going to exercise their $22 million club option to keep All-Star catcher Buster Posey for 2022. They have a standard five days after the World Series to do so. In Posey's case, they can negotiate a longer extension or […]
MLB
giants365.com

SF Giants vs. Dodgers: Alex Wood’s path to pitching NLDS Game 3 against former team

Those friendships will land in strange territory on Monday with Alex Wood tabbed to start against his old team in Game 3 for the San Francisco Giants, going head-to-head with multi-Cy Young winner Max Scherzer as both teams try to take the lead in a National League Division Series tied 1-1. Wood, 30, is having one of his best seasons on the Giants side, but he knows the Dodgers know him and his stuff better than anyone. They know me really well," Wood said.
MLB
giants365.com

Blowin’ in the wind: Giants edge Dodgers 1-0 on Longoria HR

Evan Longoria homered off Max Scherzer in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on a blustery Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series. Los Angeles nearly tied it with two outs in the ninth, when pinch-hitter Gavin Lux launched a long drive to left-center. But the wind knocked it down and the ball was caught on the warning track, leaving Lux in disbelief.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy