MLB

SF Giants to meet Dodgers in first-ever playoff matchup between rivals

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a dramatic wild card game that featured a walk-off two-run home run from left fielder Chris Taylor, the Giants will meet the Dodgers in the playoffs for the first time ever. Taylor, who entered the game as a defensive replacement for Los Angeles left fielder A.J. Pollock, crushed a home run off Alex Reyes in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Los Angeles to a 3-1 win over a St. Louis Cardinals team that secured the National League's second wild card playoff spot by winning 17 games in ...

www.giants365.com

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers' season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he'll be a hot commodity since he's going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 7-2, on Tuesday night to even their ALDS series and force a Game 5. Meanwhile, in the stands there was a fight between Dodgers fans. It's unclear what set this off, but one guy seems lucky security was on the spot.
GAME ESSENTIALS: Giants (107-55) vs. Dodgers (106-56) at Oracle Park, 6:37 p.m. PT. TV: TBS; Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Ron Darling (color commentary), Lauren Shehadi (on-field reporter). PITCHERS: Logan Webb (11-3, 3.03 ERA) vs. Walker Buehler (16-4, 2.47 ERA) ODDS: Dodgers -135; Giants +125. OVER/UNDER: 7. SERIES: Giants won this year's...
SAN FRANCISO — It was just like old times for the Giants on Friday night, and not just because the team was back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Giants sold virtually every seat at Oracle Park for their National League Division Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not that many fans were using them when Buster Posey skipped a two-run home run off a water tower above the right-field wall and into McCovey Cove in the bottom of the first inning or they gave starter Logan Webb a standing ovation as he left the field with two out in the eighth inning.
Los Angeles Dodgers fans seemingly broke one of the cardinal rules of baseball during the team's Game 3 loss on Monday night. The Dodgers lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to San Francisco, with the lone run coming on an Evan Longoria home run in the top of the fifth inning. It seems something happened just moments before that home run, however. Mere moments before Longoria's fateful swing, the wave took hold around Dodger Stadium.
Mookie Betts could not believe Brandon Crawford robbed him of a base knock in Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was beside himself when San Francisco Giants shortstop robbed him of a clutch base hit. Runs were at a premium in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS....
giants365.com

SF Giants-Dodgers: Five key pitchers who will decide the NLDS

The margin between the 107-win Giants and 106-win Dodgers was incredibly thin during the regular season and the head-to-head matchups between the two clubs only highlight how evenly matched the two sides have been this year. In October, one mistake can change the course of a series, which is why we're focused on the five relief pitchers who have the greatest potential to determine which club will secure a coveted berth in the NLCS.
MLB
giants365.com

Dodgers fans are cranky about Game 1 ump calls vs. Giants

But it appears some vocal Dodgers fans were not as impressed with Webb's performance, which they're partially attributing to what they've deemed an unfair strike zone from home plate umpire Carlos Torres. One such Dodgers fan, whose tweet quickly picked up lots of traction, took a screenshot of a pitch Webb threw that appears to be outside the strike zone but was called a strike. The caption on the tweet reads, "Not even close.
MLB
giants365.com

SF Giants shake up lineup for NLDS Game 2 vs. Dodgers

A Giants team that took Game 1 of the NLDS in convincing fashion with a 4-0 victory over the Dodgers will use a different lineup on Saturday against Los Angeles southpaw Julio Urías. Three right-handed hitters who started Friday's game on the bench –Darin Ruf, Austin Slater and Donovan Solano– will all start on Saturday against Urías, who went 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in five starts against San Francisco during the regular season.
MLB
giants365.com

Dodgers tweak Game 2 lineup: Taylor in, Beaty out vs. Giants’ Gausman

The Dodgers totaled five hits in a 4-0 loss in Game 1. They put three runners into scoring position and were 0-for-5 in those situations. As far as tonight, with Gausman, it's fastball, high-velocity, it's a split-change and there's a breaking ball in there that we can't be surprised that he might go to more tonight," Roberts said.
MLB

