SF Giants to meet Dodgers in first-ever playoff matchup between rivals

SAN FRANCISO — It was just like old times for the Giants on Friday night, and not just because the team was back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Giants sold virtually every seat at Oracle Park for their National League Division Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not that many fans were using them when Buster Posey skipped a two-run home run off a water tower above the right-field wall and into McCovey Cove in the bottom of the first inning or they gave starter Logan Webb a standing ovation as he left the field with two out in the eighth inning.

