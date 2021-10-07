SF Giants to meet Dodgers in first-ever playoff matchup between rivals
After a dramatic wild card game that featured a walk-off two-run home run from left fielder Chris Taylor, the Giants will meet the Dodgers in the playoffs for the first time ever. Taylor, who entered the game as a defensive replacement for Los Angeles left fielder A.J. Pollock, crushed a home run off Alex Reyes in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Los Angeles to a 3-1 win over a St. Louis Cardinals team that secured the National League's second wild card playoff spot by winning 17 games in ...www.giants365.com
