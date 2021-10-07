CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistachio harvest large, global demand strong

By SIERRA DAWN McCLAIN Capital Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia pistachio growers say the crop coming off this year's trees is bigger than expected. Although individual nuts are smaller due to widespread drought, this year's overall pistachio crop is the second-largest on record because of high acreage. At about 1 billion pounds, the California crop is weighing in just under last year's record 1.05 billion pounds. Industry leaders also predict strong domestic and international markets this year.

