Pistachio harvest large, global demand strong

On Monday, soybeans closed lower, and corn and wheat closed mixed. Soybeans continued losses on Monday after lower overnight trading amid harvest pressure as U.S. growers continue to get their crops out at a faster than normal pace. Nearby contracts saw initial gains before falling ahead of midday. Thoughts of a modestly better than expected harvest could help fuel continued lower moves in the soy complex. Favorable South American weather is also putting downward pressure on the soy complex. Weekly export inspections improved with weekly crop progress expected to be steady amid an ahead of average harvest pace. Chinese demand continues to be a question mark moving forward which is adding potential volatility into the market. Concerns of increased production by competitors could cause traders to be bearish on U.S. beans for the near-term. USDA says 16 percent of the crop was in the bin at the start of last week, ahead of the prior five-year average of 13 percent for this time of the year.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO