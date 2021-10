By now, the word is out. The Dallas Stars were pretty banged up last season with all of their 2021 injury issues. Banged up was putting it mildly too. Here we are going to look at three forwards who will be more than likely be playing together alot. Tyler Seguin, and Alexander Radulov played too few games this past year. While Roope Hintz played alot, but was deemed day to day throughout much of the year.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO