College football: Mountaineers set for make-or-break game against Rocky Mountain
LA GRANDE — It’s homecoming week at Eastern Oregon University, but the football team is all business heading into a critical matchup with Rocky Mountain College. Coming off two straight losses, the Mountaineers host a Rocky Mountain team that is at the top of the Frontier Conference with a 4-1 record. Eastern’s season is up in the air after a 3-0 start to the year, making this matchup a must-win for the Mountaineers.www.lagrandeobserver.com
