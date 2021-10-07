Crum Presents Fire Prevention Kits To Greeneville Students
Local State Farm agent Lisa Crum visited Tusculum View Elementary School Tuesday in conjunction with a presentation to students by the Greeneville Fire Department. Crum and employees at her agency had assembled hundreds of Fire Prevention Kits, which she provided to the Fire Department for distribution to all four Greeneville elementary schools during Fire Prevention Week, which is this week, according to a news release.www.greenevillesun.com
Comments / 0