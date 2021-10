A former manager of a California credit union and her boyfriend face multiple criminal charges that allege they stole $437,000 over three years. Karli Alicia Aubry, 45, who worked as a manager at the $63 million Huntington Beach Credit Union, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary trial hearing in an Orange County court on Wednesday. She pleaded not guilty earlier to 19 felony counts of embezzlement, grand theft, forgery, identity theft, money laundering, making false statements, and aggravated white-collar crimes, according to Orange County court records.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO