Prep football: Elgin and Enterprise face off in crucial league matchup

Buy Now Elgin’s Ty McLaughlin (24) gets pushed out of bounds by Crane’s Cody Siegner (32) during a punt return at Community Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer, File

ENTERPRISE — The Elgin football team finds itself at a crossroads this week.

The 2-2 Huskies will travel up to Enterprise to face off with an evenly-matched Enterprise team on Friday, Oct. 8, with the outcome tipping the scale between having a winning or losing record late in the season. The Outlaws come into the matchup 2-3 on the year, but are flying high after a 51-6 blowout win over Ione/Arlington.

In what could prove to be a tipping point for Elgin’s season, head coach Kirt McClure and his players realize the magnitude of winning important league games.

“It’s a huge game for us,” McClure said. “We feel like we need to get this one.”

The Huskies defeated Union 48-24 last week, despite limited playing time from star running back Joe Lathrop due to injury. McClure expects to have a full, healthy roster in the matchup with Enterprise. In Lathrop’s absence, junior running back Bruce Morehead rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns, and sophomore quarterback Ty McLaughlin ran for 271 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

“It all starts with the line, we’ve been saying that all week,” McClure said. “We’re going to try to push it right at them.”

Enterprise brings its own efficient rushing attack into the game, behind senior Gideon Gray. He ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Ione/Arlington and will look to carry the load against Elgin this week. The Outlaws’ 51-6 win over Ione/Arlington was the highest scoring contest the team has posted since a 50-12 win over Imbler in 2019. Enterprise will hope to sustain similar offensive firepower when it hosts Elgin this week.

The matchup is pivotal for both teams as the postseason inches closer and closer. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Enterprise High School.

POWDER VALLEY AT UNION — The Powder Valley football team is looking to bounce back this week after being humbled by a powerhouse Adrian team 38-0. The Badgers came into the matchup ranked No. 1 in the 1A rankings, but the No. 2 Antelopes showed why they were the 2019 state champions. Powder Valley was shut out for its first loss of the season.

Powder Valley head coach Josh Cobb emphasized that it is up to the players to respond to the difficult loss and get the season back on track. After the team’s offense was completely stifled by a stout Adrian defense, the Badgers will look to lean on quarterback Reece Dixon in their performance against a winless Union team.

The Bobcats fell to 0-5 on the year after a 48-24 loss to Elgin last week and are still looking for the team’s first win of the year. Kickoff between Powder Valley and Union is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Union High School.

COVE AT ADRIAN — The Cove football team is coming off a strong win against Wallowa, but will have its hands full this week against top-ranked Adrian. The Leopards defeated the Cougars 34-28 to improve to 2-3 on the year.

It will be a major test for head coach Levi Wiseman’s team as Cove looks to build on its 2-2 league record. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Adrian High School on Oct. 8.

LYLE/WISHRAM/KICKITAT AT IMBLER — After a difficult midseason series of losses, the Imbler football team got back in the win column against Sherman/Condon last week to improve to 2-3 on the year. The Panthers will look to remain in winning form this week as a difficult Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat team comes to town.

The Cougars, who are ranked No. 10 in the 1A standings, are riding a three-game winning streak after a 56-28 win over Pilot Rock last week. The team’s only loss was a forfeit in week two to Dufur.

Lyle/Wishram/Kickitat comes into the game averaging 53.5 points per contest, while Imbler has held its opponents to 27 points per game. Slowing down the Cougars’ high octane offense will be a major key for the Panthers as the two teams kick off at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Imbler High School.

WALLOWA AT CRANE — The Wallowa football team will aim to gain a victory in what has been an up-and-down season so far. The Cougars come into a matchup at Crane with a 1-2 record on the year.

The Mustangs have looked strong this year, posting a 4-1 overall record and finding themselves at No. 4 in the OSAA rankings. The team’s only loss was a 24-0 game against Adrian. Kickoff between Wallowa and Crane is 1 p.m. at Crane High School on Oct. 9.

HUNTINGTON AT JOSEPH — The Joseph Eagles are looking to avoid the same disappointment as last week — forfeiture.

The team was handed a forfeit due to players in quarantine in what could have been a chance to improve to 4-0.

Joseph is set to host Huntington at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9.