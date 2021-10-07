Local football teams continue NFL-type schedule

Local high schools can use one of those NFL promos when the league talks about how the week ends on Monday and then the next week begins on Thursday. That's the case with Orange Belt football teams as the Monache and Porterville High football teams begin the week in football tonight after Strathmore High ended the previous week on Monday. This kind of schedule has been created due to the poor air quality caused by the Windy Fire, leading to games having to be rescheduled.